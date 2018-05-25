|{{p}}
|{{p}}
|No.
|Start time
|Pos.
|Rider
|Horse
|{{kol.text}}
|
Prize
|{{kol.text}}
|Break {{z._stats.przerwa}}
|Break The next day
|Team: {{z._stats.team}}
|Individuals:
|Unranked:
|Start list:
|
{{z._stats.sztuczne_startowe}} ({{z.nr_start}})
|{{z._stats.godzina}}
|{{z._stats.miejsce}}
|{{z.zawodnik.panstwo}}
|
{{z.kon.nazwa}} , {{z.kon2.nazwa}} , {{z.kon3.nazwa}} , {{z.kon4.nazwa}} , {{z.kon5.nazwa}} , {{z.kon6.nazwa}} ({{z.kon.numer}})
{{z._stats.dane_konia}} [{{z.nr_cross}}]
|{{z.nagroda}} {{telebim.update.data.data.zawody.waluta}}
|TOTAL:
|{{wn}}
|Pos.
|TEAM
|{{kol.text}}
|
Prize
|{{z.miejsce}}
|{{z.team.kod}}
|
{{z.team.nazwa}}
{{z.team.szef}}
|{{z.nagroda}} {{telebim.update.data.data.zawody.waluta}}
|{{z2._stats.miejsce}}
|
{{z2.zawodnik.imie}} {{z2.zawodnik.nazwisko}}
{{z2.zawodnik.klub}} {{z2.zawodnik.feiid}}
|
{{z2.kon.nazwa}} ({{z2.kon.numer}})
{{z2._stats.dane_konia}} [{{z2.nr_cross}}]
|{{z.nagroda}} {{telebim.update.data.data.zawody.waluta}}
Competition results developed by: TARANT EVENTS
Timing system: HUBERTUS ZawodyKonne.com (license number: H2-092013-1, TARANT EVENTS Szymon Tarant)
Presented results are for reference only and should not be considered as the official results of the competition.
The Event Organizer and Service ZawodyKonne.com not guarantee full compatibility and accuracy of the data presented from the official results. Any abnormalities should be explained directly from the Organizer of the competition.
Offer
Equestrian Events
Equipment
Info